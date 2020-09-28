Hey Pennsylvania! You Have to Mail Both Your Ballot Envelopes to Have Your Vote Count in the Election (Pass It On)

Normally, naked is good, very good. But when it comes to Pennsylvania ballots in this year’s presidential election, naked is very, very bad. If you live in the Quaker State and are voting by mail this year, you better cross your T’s and dot your I’s. Why? Because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled that county election offices can no longer count naked ballots. That means that thousands of ballots may be thrown out.

What’s a naked ballot? A ballot that isn’t mailed in its “secrecy envelope.” If you’ve ever voted by mail, you’ve probably wondered why there are so many freakin’ envelopes required.

“The purpose of it is another layer of protection and verification,” said York County Communications Director Mark Walters.

We think it’s a little bit of overkill, but if you want your vote to be counted, you have to play by the rules – and this year, the rules are different. In previous elections, naked ballots could be counted. No more.

Voting by mail shouldn’t be that hard to figure out, but if you’ve never done it before, it can be kind of confusing your first time.

That’s why Walters, along with Suzanne Almeida of Common Cause PA, are raising awareness about the proper way to vote. “You take your ballot and put it in the secrecy envelope, you seal that. You put that envelope in the outer envelope, you seal that, and then you sign the back,” Almeida said.

In addition to getting the envelopes right, there are a few other rules pertinent to voting in Pennsylvania: You have to be registered to vote by Oct. 19. You have to apply to get your mail-in ballot by Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Your ballot must be postmarked or turned into your election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Someday, we hope voting will be simpler. Until then, make sure you’re following directions so your vote doesn’t get tossed out.

Cover Photo: Spiderstock (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.