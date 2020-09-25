Condom Recycling Factory Raided, Talk About Sloppy Seconds (Wait, People Are Recycling Those?)

We’re all for recycling – Amazon boxes, beer bottles, soda cans, you name it. But condoms? No way. Prophylactics are one thing you should never reuse. So imagine our surprise when we heard about a condom recycling factory that was recently shut down.

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. We said “condom recycling factory.” Inspectors recently raided said factory near Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and found 320,000 used condoms meant for resale. The rubbers had been washed, reshaped and packaged in plastic, giving a whole new meaning to the term “sloppy seconds.”

We shouldn’t have to echo a Vietnamese health official who said that recycled condoms are extremely dangerous to your health (and sort of defeat the purpose of using a barrier method in the first place), but we will. Don’t let a pre-owned johnny get anywhere near your Johnson, people!

Police are now investigating the factory, which is owned by a 34-year-old woman. So many questions remain unanswered, like: Did consumers know they were purchasing secondhand skins? What brand name did they go by? What’s a condom-washing gig pay anyway? How many unintended pregnancies resulted from the condoms? What’s next – diaper recycling?

Eco-conscious though we may be, can we all agree that some items are single-use only? When it comes to condom waste, Mother Nature will just have to take one for the team.

