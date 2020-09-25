Bold Eyebrows Linked to Narcissism, Weird Study Says (And Our 15 Favorite Celebrities With Bold Brows)

The eyes are the window to the soul, but the eyebrows just might be the window to the psyche. Canadian psychologists were recently awarded an Ig Nobel Prize for their research into the connection between bold eyebrows and narcissism. (Their prize? A $10 trillion bill from Zimbabwe and a foldable paper trophy from a Nobel laureate.)

The researchers delved into previous studies that suggested you can tell a narcissist just by looking at their face (though we insist you can definitely identify one as soon as they open their mouth), then studied hundreds of new subjects. What they found was that people with dense, dark, thick eyebrows tended to be “grandiose narcissists.”

How would you know if you come face to face with a grandiose narcissist? Well, three tell-tale signs are “high self–esteem, interpersonal dominance, and a tendency to overestimate one’s capabilities,” according to another study on the condition. Grandiose narcissists are the kind of vain, entitled people who believe they’re superior to everyone else and would agree with statements like: “I have a natural talent for influencing people,” “I am a born leader,” and “I like to show off my body.”

OK, then. This study got us thinking: if the bushy eyebrow theory is true, which celebrities meet the criteria for grandiose narcissism? We rounded up 15 of ‘em – men and women – whose eyebrows apparently tell us everything we need to know about them. Feast your eyes.

1/15 Eugene Levy

2/15 Dan Levy



3/15 Peter Gallagher

4/15 Drake



5/15 Jason Schwartzman

6/15 Javier Bardem



7/15 Daniel Radcliffe

8/15 Robert Pattinson



9/15 Martin Scorsese

10/15 Chris Noth



11/15 Cara Delevingne

12/15 Lily Collins



13/15 Emilia Clarke

14/15 Jennifer Connelly



15/15 Keira Knightley

