President Obama Gives Out His Number on Instagram, Finally (If You Need Me I’ll Be Texting My Boy All Weekend)

If you’ve ever wanted to give a president a piece of your mind, here’s your chance. President Obama has released his phone number and invited people to text him.

“All right, let’s try something new. Send me a text at 773-365-9687—I want to hear how you’re doing, what’s on your mind, and how you’re planning on voting this year,” Obama posted to his social media channels. “I’ll be in touch from time to time to share what’s on my mind, too.”

If you think you’re actually buzzing Obama’s phone, though, think again. He’s using a service called Community, which has worked with other celebs like Ashton Kutcher, the Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, and Megan Thee Stallion. The platform has around 20 million members.

Out of curiosity (and, OK, because we’re drowning in student loan debt and need the government to get on a student loan forgiveness program now), we tried texting the most popular president ever among young people. We received an auto-reply that read, “Hey! It’s Barack. Click the link to sign up so I can respond directly to you. I won’t be able to get to everything, but I’ll be in touch to share what’s on my mind and I want to hear from you, too. Let’s do this.”

The aforementioned link takes you to a Comunity sign-up page that asks for your name, gender identity, date of birth, city, and contact information. Seems like a lot of personal information just to get a text back from ya boi. (Data mine, much?) In other words: you probably won’t get a message back from the real Obama but you will likely get a bunch of annoying political spam.

Thanks, Obama (we guess). We knew this was too good to be true.

Cover Photo: SAUL LOEB / Staff (Getty Images)

