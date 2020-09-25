Fun / Weird News
Danny DeVito

Trump Penis Painter Does Daily Danny DeVito Portrait For a Month, Likely to Say It’s Nice Working With a Much Bigger Subject

by Mandatory Editors

We’ve all gone to extreme lengths to stave off boredom during coronavirus quarantine. Some of us became expert bread bakers. Others learned a new language. And a few people escaped into art. As a painter, Illma Gore obviously did the latter. But she didn’t just paint the bleak apocalyptic landscape out her window. No, she painted Danny DeVito. Every day. For a month.

 

Day 30 – we did it . If I was a bird I would say ‘Yee-caw’ but I am not. So, I won’t.

“I paint and I am interested only in that which makes no practical sense,” her Instagram bio reads. This is evident in her feed, which features images of her 12-inch by 18-inch canvases. From DeVito as the Mona Lisa to a DeVito/He-Man mashup to a DeVito-themed Mr. Potato Head, Gore really got creative with the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor’s mug.

 

Day one This morning it was a toss up between as a loaf of bread or as He Man. 30 days of Danny Devito Artworks, I will paint a new piece every day for 30 days.

What’s it all mean? Don’t ask the artist. “It doesn’t matter,” she told Mel magazine. “My piece either has all the meaning — like really deep meaning to me — or absolutely nothing.”

What the “weird as hell” project provided her, however, was a reason to get out of bed every morning in a world where most days seem like a repeat of the one before.

Going on a celebrity-inspired painting jag is nothing new for Gore. In 2016, she did daily Steve Buscemi portraits.

 

November 24th: Steve Buscemi Everyday

She’s also infamous for her nude painting of Donald Trump – with a prominent, but tiny, penis. That piece went viral in 2016, and resulted in Trump threatening to sue Gore as well as a vicious physical attack by his supporters.

 

Print quality version of “Make America Great Again” portrait of @realdonaldtrump download free & do what ever you want with it – link in bio #trumptrain

But none of that has stopped Gore’s efforts to both challenge and cheer up her 34.3K followers with her art. Given DeVito’s good mood-inducing face, she couldn’t have picked a better muse — and he definitely gives her more to work with than that aforementioned political prick.

