Meanwhile in Florida: Condo With Beer Can Walls For Sale Wins This Year’s ‘Most Florida Thing Ever’ Award

Photo: Kearney & Associates Realty

If you’ve spent any time perusing realty websites because you’re trying to purchase a home, looking for a friend, or you’re just bored at work, you’ve probably seen some strange interior decorating choices. From odd color choices to strange toilet placement and outdated wood paneling, there’s no limit to the number of weird home decorations. But, in your search, you’ve probably never seen a wall covered in beer cans.

Well, maybe you have seen walls covered in beer cans. That is, if you’re looking for a condo in Lake Worth, Florida.

When realtor Kristen Kearney got the listing for a new condo going up for sale, she was told to be prepared for beer-can adorned wallpaper. No big deal, she thought. You can remove wallpaper fairly easily and paint the walls. But, when she arrived, she realized that the walls weren’t covered in beer can-themed wallpaper, they were literally covered in beer cans.

Also, it wasn’t just a few kitschy walls. Every wall, except in the bathroom, was covered in Budweiser beer cans. The former owner didn’t just plaster the cans on willy-nilly though, he even made his own makeshift crown molding made from aluminum cans.

The former owner, who recently died, loved Budweiser beer so much that he decided to cover the walls of his home in his beloved brew. Not surprisingly, Anheuser-Busch found out about the listing and offered to stock the fridge as long as whoever purchases the home doesn’t remove the cans from the walls.

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo was initially listed for $110,00 before being lowered to $100,000. But, the recent viral nature of the photos is sure to drive the price back up again. Hopefully whoever finally buys it doesn’t mind a house filled with “old beer smell.”

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.