Socially-Distant Dentist Gets Prison Time For Hoverboard Tooth Extraction (And You Thought Your Dentist Was Bad)

by Mandatory Editors

No matter how bad your dentist is, we’re pretty sure he isn’t as awful as Alaskan DDS Seth Lookhart. Among his many misdeeds, this dude extracted a patient’s tooth while riding on a hoverboard – and filmed it. Then he sent the vid – which concluded with him riding away with his hands proudly raised in the air – to at least eight people, claiming it was the “new standard of care.”

But his dentistry days appear to be over…for at least a dozen years. That’s because he’s just been sentenced to 12 years prison time by an Anchorage judge. In addition to the hoverboard stunt, Lookhart was previously charged with illegally practicing dentistry, medical assistance fraud, and reckless endangerment.

“In reviewing all this over and over again, I have this visceral response — you darn near killed some people,” Judge Michael Wolverton said during sentencing.

Given that this wasn’t Lookhart’s first time being taken to task for his questionable practices, we doubt he got the message. (A better punishment would’ve been to subject him to a root canal without sedation.) But at least he won’t be sticking his fingers in anyone’s mouth – or riding a hoverboard – for a while. He’s also helped us appreciate our totally boring (but completely ethical) dentist.

