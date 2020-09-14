Cancel Culture: Tucker Carlson Gets Rolled After Supportive Comments About Kenosha Killer, Lucky For Him Fox News Has No Ethics

Tucker Carlson‘s brand of white power for the bow-tie and sweater vest set recently reached a new low. On his Fox News show, Carlson fiercely defended mass shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. The host is no stranger to controversy, but many argue this outrage should end his career for good. After all, Rittenhouse ended two lives with his AR-15 and Carlson is cool with that.

In case you’ve somehow missed the story of the shooting, here’s a quick rundown. It all began when Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a black man, seven times on Aug. 23. This set off a fresh round of protests in the Wisconsin community and around the nation. On Aug. 25, the 17-year-old Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois to the Badger State for a little human hunting. While there, the teen shot three people, killing two.

Carlson came into the picture with a disturbing rant that would be the perfect opener for a horror movie. The host blamed seemingly every political leader except for his ally, President Trump. This is ironic as POTUS himself is the ultimate chaos agent. In Carlson’s twisted worldview, Rittenhouse is stepping up, “to maintain order when no one else would.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones accused Carlson of justifying murder on Twitter. Conservative reporter Max Boot thinks Carlson is inciting violence. Celebs like Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and Julie Klausner also denounced the hateful message. All are part of a growing chorus demanding for Carlson to get canceled. Calls to boycott the popular Fox News host are nothing new. Let’s be honest, the ethically challenged network is unlikely to budge. However, calls to boycott Carlon’s advertisers have met success, so there’s still hope.

