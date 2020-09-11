Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 09-11-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

Thank you Mr. President, for not creating a panic. This has been the most chill 9 months. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) September 9, 2020

Thankful for the choices I've made in life that have led me to never being invited to a gender reveal party. — Britt Sandler (@besandler) September 7, 2020

https://twitter.com/DevonESawa/status/1304541352814936067?s=20

Normalize loving the Fifty Shades of Grey books, cuz I sure did. — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) September 8, 2020

All of drakes songs are like ‘I’m going to slut shame you over the wii menu music’ — Lou “uncle antifa” Moon (@loumooncomedy) September 12, 2020

One of the best things about my dog is how much he hates horses and their horse bullshit. pic.twitter.com/LinAMocfuE — Anthony Jeselnik (@anthonyjeselnik) September 12, 2020

Nothing makes me feel more loved by my introvert friends than when I take charge and place the food order that requires speaking to another human. — Kristin Lytie (@KristinLytie) September 12, 2020

Randy Johnson wouldn't have missed https://t.co/7wpnzSLaz4 — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 6, 2020

My boat sank in Lake Travis pic.twitter.com/EOsLk7sA9L — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) September 5, 2020

mentally I am here pic.twitter.com/buTseBo2Gg — the dialectic daughter (@priyavprabhakar) September 12, 2020

I think it's time to buy more toothpaste. . . pic.twitter.com/jb8G2vZzKM — Kat Anne 🥮🎏 (@DorkzillaI) September 12, 2020

Guys I didn’t think it’d be this good 🥺 thank you for the love 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/48k8XZnwn6 — lize mo petey (@eliza_morey) September 10, 2020

I need everyone to understand that millennials don’t have printers at home. Please. I’m so tired of driving to print and scan documents. — Annalisa Heppner (@Northernsirena) September 11, 2020

