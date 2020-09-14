Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Men and fish. They’re simply inseparable. And if you catch one (a fish, not a man), does it really exist unless you take a photo of yourself holding it? We think not. Is that a crime? According to Florida law, it is.

Let us explain. A college student named Joshua Anyzeski was arrested in Florida last week after hooking a 20-pound goliath grouper in the campus lagoon at the College of the Florida Keys. Why? Because he posed for a pic with his massive catch rather than releasing it immediately.

Goliath groupers, in addition to having one of the most badass fish names, are critically endangered. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission demands that these fish “be immediately returned to the water free, alive and unharmed,” which was not what happened with Anyzeski, who took the fish at least 100 feet away from its natural habitat.

According to the wildlife police report, Anyzeski, who shouldn’t have been fishing in the campus lagoon in the first place, couldn’t resist bragging and sent the photo to a slew of his friends – one of whom reported him. (Snitch.) When apprehended, the 18-year-old confessed to “messing around” with his catch – and honestly, we don’t even want to know what that means. It sounds fishy.

For what seems like a minor infraction, the law came down hard on Anyzeski. He was charged with misdemeanor possession and jailed. It was only after posting a $7,500 bond that he was released. Here’s hoping he nets a good lawyer…and that his Tinder profile survives without the iconic fish pic.

Cover Photo: WSVN 7 News

Meanwhile In Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck In Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Fake Pizza Orders, Cheesy Prank Still Reigns Supreme

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.