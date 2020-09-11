Fun / Weird News
Scandals

RANKED! Our Favorite Trump Scandals Since He Became President

by Jeff Kronenfeld

Trump’s administration produces scandals as regularly as a reality a tv show. Is this surprising? Not really, but our sense of shock is thoroughly desensitized at this point. Before Dirty Don ever took the oath of office, he was already waist-deep in a swamp he promised to drain. Not only did he hire Stormy Daniels to pee on him or whatever, he tried to cover it up with illegal payoffs. Before that, he systematically undervalued his father’s real-estate empire to avoid taxes. Oh yeah, and then there’s that whole colluding with Russia scandal that got him impeached.

If you forgot any of those, we forgive you. Since being sworn in, Trump and his creatures have been busy. If he’s not spreading disinformation, then he’s trying to throw a wrench in the gears of democracy. His whole administration is like an ethical limbo contest in hell. As a useful reference, we’ve dug up a few of our favorite executive branch foibles. This list of scandals explores Trump’s term as kingpin-in-chief for these barely United States.

Cover Images: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

