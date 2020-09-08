Fun / Weird News
Florida

Meanwhile In Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck In Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

by Mandatory Editors

Potty training is tough for many toddlers, but one 2-year-old in Florida is having some, um, unique challenges with it. Reuben Paull (aka a future Florida Man) got his training toilet seat stuck around his neck. Talk about a shitty situation.

To add insult to injury, his young mom pulled out her cell phone and documented the embarrassing fiasco for her social media followers. (He’ll never forgive you for this, Mom. You’ve scarred him for life.)

“Reuben, can you tell me what happened?” she asks says in a now-viral TikTok video.

Reuben, like any self-respecting dude, completely ignores her question and instead sings “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from the film Toy Story. But he can only distract so long before he admits, “There’s a toilet seat on my head.”

Dad got called to the scene and, after confirming the toilet seat was clean, oiled it up in an attempt to slip it off over his son’s head. No such luck. That when he went for the hacksaw.

We have to give it to Reuben; the little man stayed very still as his father sawed away only inches away from his neck. We hope this situation taught the party pooper a lesson, but something tells us he has a lot more mischief in his future. One thing’s for sure: he’ll never put a toilet seat down again in his life.

Cover Photo: Caters News

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

MORE NEWS:

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.