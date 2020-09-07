Gender Reveal Party Sparks Wildfire, Time to Burn This Stupid Baby Shower Tradition to the Ground

Let’s get real: gender reveal parties are dumb. Not only are they un-woke, they’re misnomers. No one knows what their child’s gender is going to be; only the child knows that, and whether they want to “reveal” it to anyone should be their decision when they’re good and ready.

Ah, but common sense never stopped anyone from finding a stupid excuse to host a party and light things on fire. Such was the case in San Bernardino County, California, when a “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used at a gender reveal party caused what is now known as the El Dorado Fire. The blaze began on Saturday at 10:23 a.m. at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa. From there, it spread north to Yucaipa Ridge and had torched as many as 7,050 acres by Monday morning. (That’s an actual photo from the scene above.)

More than 500 professionals, 60 fire engines, and four helicopters were dispatched to fight the flames. The communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa Ridge, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls all had to be evacuated and a temporary Red Cross facility was set up at the Yucaipa Community Center.

After all this damage, we still don’t know if the baby-to-be is a boy or a girl!

No charges have been announced, but we hope Cal Fire sends a bill for all the damages to the expecting parents who couldn’t just delight quietly about their child’s gender when it was revealed in their doctor’s office like normal people do. Sorry, junior, no college fund for you. Given how idiotic your parents are, higher education probably wasn’t in the cards for you anyway.

Cover Photo: JOSH EDELSON / Contributor (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.