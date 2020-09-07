Trump Supporters’ Boat Parade Goes Belly-Up, Just Like His Presidency

Parades are a thing of the past, at least when they take place on the street. But in these social distancing times, parades are still possible on the high seas. At least, in theory. A group of people in Texas found themselves all washed up after attempting a boat parade in support of President Trump on Lake Travis over the weekend.

In a tweet, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it “responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink.”

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

Call it karma, poetic justice, or a perfect metaphor – this is weird news gold. And ripe for ribbing, which is likely why the sheriff’s department turned off replies on Twitter. Of course, that didn’t stop social media users from sounding off.

Not to worry, I hear shit floats. https://t.co/VFyWLQqYu4 — Ming the Merciless (@Mingthe32811455) September 6, 2020

I like boats that don't sink. https://t.co/cbYNR98U00 — Nicholas Corgan (@ncorgan) September 5, 2020

TCSO didn’t tell them ALL BOATS MATTER? https://t.co/uC31NPCb6W — Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) September 6, 2020

They relied on Socialism to rescue them? They should have just worked harder. https://t.co/iIYla4JMC2 — Boater Fraud (@ColinStrother) September 5, 2020

Make sure you fish all those assholes out of the lake, we don't want it contaminated. https://t.co/xHnky17pFw — MissRipley 🌊🇺🇸 Antifa Soup Warrior (@IndieAgitator) September 5, 2020

Yeah, but they were either old boats, or they had pre existing conditions, so it’s OK. https://t.co/ZjTrMpqxx8 — Jimmy Capp (@CappJimmy) September 5, 2020

This is terrible. Praying the water is ok. https://t.co/ME1D5tJQnD — Stü (@FreeStuart) September 5, 2020

Over 2,600 people had RSVPed on Facebook to the event. No word on if there were injuries or fatalities, or if those on board came to their senses and jumped ship – literally or politically.

