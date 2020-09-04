Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 09-04-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it’s Friday, which means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week! If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

Why sleep when you could lie awake over-analyzing every potential mistake you’ve ever made?!?!?! — Jordyn Taylor (THE PAPER GIRL OF PARIS out now!) (@jordynhtaylor) September 4, 2020

WHY ISN’T THE MEDIA TALKING ABOUT THIS 👇 pic.twitter.com/nVnwZFGWM3 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 2, 2020

Saw Adam Carolla trending, and was disappointed to learn it's only because he said something ugly and mean-spirited again. pic.twitter.com/Uyvm4WSwMx — JarOCats™ 🏳️‍🌈📚🎨🎬🐈 (@Jar_O_Cats) September 2, 2020

this is every trump bot account pic.twitter.com/C4oE7UWp2U — kylie brakeman 🌹 (@deadeyebrakeman) September 2, 2020

You guys remember when @vanillaice told the world “If there’s a problem Yo , I’ll solve it” …… well the bill is due ice …. the bill is due — Zach Myers (@ZMyersOfficial) September 2, 2020

I have to confess that I did not have "Kim Jong-un hits on Sarah Sanders" on my Donald Trump Perpetual Firehose Of Fucknuttery Bingo card — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 2, 2020

Herman Cain just slid into my DMs. — Desi (@DesiJed) September 1, 2020

you guys should subscribe to my Twitch account if you want to watch a 51 year old try to remember his password for 45 minutes — Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 31, 2020

Normalize playing Return of the Mack at divorce proceedings. pic.twitter.com/DCCI4PYbGK — chillionaire | BLM (@penmanchilly) August 30, 2020

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

SHAFT! — Ben Acker (@bnacker) September 3, 2020

has anyone made a joke about antifa soupersoldiers yet — Jacob Houston (@giantloserbaby) September 2, 2020

I call pool "billiards" because I'm fancy as shit. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 31, 2020

