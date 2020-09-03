Cheating Husband Gets Caught in Wedding Announcement, Better Hope He Has a Prenup

Imagine scrolling through wedding announcements over breakfast and coming upon your ex and their new spouse. It’s enough to make you choke on your Lucky Charms. Now imagine that you actually read the gushy tale of how the newly married couple met – and finding out they started dating while you were still married to them. Ouch.

That’s what happened to Nikyta Moreno. Her ex-husband, Robert Palmer, was featured in the New York Times “Vows” section with his new wife, Lauren Maillian. The article detailed the newlyweds’ meet-cute courtship: Robert and Lauren met between reps in the weight-lifting area at a gym. He gave her his number and two days later they had their first date.

Sounds sweet enough. The only problem is that Nikyta and Robert were still married at the time!

“According to the (New York Times) article, the couple, Rob and Lauren, started their relationship in January 2017. It also said that he had never been married. That was news to me — because I was his wife in January 2017,” Nikyta wrote in an exposé for the New York Post. “We split in late March of that year, officially divorcing in January 2018, and I never exactly understood why. Until I read about it in the Times.”

Nikyta and Robert, who married in a civil ceremony in 2015, had even been planning their own big wedding, for August of 2017. The couple put a deposit down on a venue, Nikyta bought a dress, and relatives were flying in from as far away as Trinidad. Those dreams were crushed when Rob called it quits – so he could shack up with and marry Lauren!

“He was my best friend, and my whole life was destroyed,” Nikyta said in the Post. “But I knew something else was wrong. I suspected he had cheated on me, but when I confronted him about it, he never quite answered me.”

Well, there’s no escaping it now. Thanks to the wedding announcement, which seemingly celebrated every milestone of Robert’s infidelity, the whole world knows what a douche this guy is. What we’re curious about is: when did the new wife find out? And how long ‘til she divorces him?

