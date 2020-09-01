New iPhone Update Allows Users to Opt in For COVID Notifications, Most Likely a Series of Sad Mask-Free Emoji Faces
Photo: d3sign (Getty Images)
It’s no secret that the easiest way to stay safe during this ongoing pandemic is to wear a mask and use social distancing. But because not only is COVID-19 invisible but many people are asymptomatic, there’s no guarantee you won’t somehow get it if you’re the type of person who still goes out to eat at restaurants and visits friends and family. Luckily, Apple just made it a lot easier to stay safe in this new COVID world.
That’s because the company just announced that it would be releasing a software update that would make using Apple’s COVID-19 contact tracing technology a lot easier. The new software will let all iPhone users turn on exposure notifications that hopefully involves some type of spooky music and sad, mask-free emoji faces. All this without having to download a third-party app.
Previously, iPhone users could only enable exposure notifications if they also downloaded an app created by a public health authority. The new update uses Bluetooth to notify iPhone users when they come withing a certain distance of someone who at some point tested positive for the virus. Of course, the hope is that people actually got tested for COVID when they felt sick. We all know someone who thinks they got it, but never got tested.
This is the big problem with all contact tracing technology. In order for it to actually work, people need to sign up for it. The key to stopping (or least slowing down) COVID is to be diligent. If you feel like you might have it, get tested. It’s the easiest way to guarantee the safety of your friends and family.
Celebrate National Dog Day the Only Way You Know How: With New Brew For Dogs
1/12
Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Instagram
2/12
Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: YouTube
-
3/12
Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’
For more weird news. click here.
Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/12
24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)
6/12
Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: TikTok
-
7/12
Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang
8/12
Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)
-
9/12
Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)
10/12
Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)
12/12
Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)