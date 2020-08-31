Rudy Guiliani Says NBA Coach Doc Rivers Is Misleading Black People About Police, It’s Actually Way Worse Than He Describes

Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Remember when Rudy Giuliani was “America’s Mayor”? It seems like way more than 19 years ago that the then-mayor of New York City helped Americans heal after the 9/11 attacks with his leadership and strength. Things have changed a lot since then. In recent years, the formerly beloved character has decided to take the wrong stance on pretty much everything. His most recent misstep involves NBA coach Doc Rivers.

To add some context to the story, Rivers gave an emotional speech about Jacob Blake and the idea of inequality in America. Guiliani didn’t like what he heard so he went on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio to voice his disapproval.

“What Doc is doing is seriously misleading the African-American community,” he said. “It’s a con job the Democrats have played on them for 60 years.”

In a very strange, misguided stance, he took issue with River’s claim that black people love America, but the country doesn’t in fact love them back, calling it a “totally ridiculous statement about loving this country.”

He really went off the proverbial rails when he started talking about gun violence, claiming that a black person getting shot by a police officer was “about one-tenth of one percent” while the possibility of a black person being killed by another black person is 99 percent.

On top of numerous other claims, he said that he had a right to talk about black lives because he saved more black lives than anybody when he reduced homicides in New York City.

Rudy, what are you thinking? Talk about being on the wrong side of history. Guiliani was once “America’s Mayor,” now we’re not sure if we’d even want him to be a town council member for the smallest town in America.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.