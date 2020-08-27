Make America Laugh Again: Every Time Trumps Uses ‘Radical’ in His RNC Speech Tonight Will Inadvertently Fund Racial Justice

One of the RNC’s primary goals is to paint the racial justice movement as an attempt to overthrow the American government by “radical” leaders. In response to that effort, Defeat By Tweet is launching its own RNC – the “Radical” National Challenge. Their goal is to raise $1M for “radical” racial justice organizations in one night on August 27th.

Donors sign up to donate every time Trump says the word “radical” during his keynote speech at the RNC. 100% of donations will go towards the Justice Fund, a syndicate of 22 Black-led and Black-centered community organizers working in the swing states. Every time Trump tries to harm this group of modern civil rights heroes and their organizations, his slanderous words will fund their movement.

Before Trump took office, he promised he’d stop tweeting, and now four years later, his tweets have caused damage in a myriad of ways. Defeat By Tweet was launched in late June to change that – at least for racial social justice leaders. The platform allows people to donate a few cents every time Trump tweets. As of August 22nd, the platform has raised over $1.2M, backed by 16K donors collectively donating more than $850 per tweet.

If the RNC has been maddening / triggering for you, don’t worry, Defeat By Tweet is putting on another RNC that will help – the “Radical” National Challenge. Defeat By Tweet is the new grassroots campaign where every time Trump tweets, they donate to swing state organizers working to ensure Biden beats Trump in the general election.

Throughout the week, Trump has tried to paint our modern-day heroes as evil “radicals.” Truth is, the heroes are always painted this way.

Defeat By Tweet lets you donate a few bucks to Black swing-state organizers every time 45 mentions the word “radical” during today’s speech. You can feel good knowing his lies and vitriol are funding the movement to kick him out of office.

Trump will finally face real consequences for his hate speech. Every time he tweets, our community donates to Black-led political organizers that are working to mobilize voters in the swing states. Join us at https://t.co/PRD2fxaYcq pic.twitter.com/yXmVOekxPH — #DefeatByTweet (@DefeatByTweet) June 26, 2020

Copy and Cover Photo: defeatbytweet.org

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.