Jay Butler Goes Full-On Farm Boy After Dropping the Ball as NFL Quarterback and Kristin Cavallari Counterpart, Mini Cows Ensue

Jay Cutler has returned to Instagram – and he brought some four-legged friends along, though probably not of the breed you’re thinking. In a new video, the former NFL quarterback who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, introduced his two new miniature cows. Yup. Cows.

“So I spent the last two weeks watching Yellowstone and at the end of it the only logical thing I felt I could do was…” Cutler said before making the big reveal of one black and one brown cow in the back of a livestock trailer. “Hey guys. We’re home. We made it,” he told the bovines, whose names are Ruby and Hank. The proud owner later posted a pic of the pair settled into their outdoor pen.

Cutler deleted his @ifjayhadinstagram account a few weeks ago in the wake of his divorce from reality show star Kristin Cavallari, the mother of his three children. Lose a wife, gain livestock? Whatever keeps you warm at night, Jay. You wouldn’t be the first man to find comfort in farm animals. Let’s just hope he keeps things platonic.

Cover Photo: @ifjayhadinstagram (Instagram)

