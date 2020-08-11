Fun / Weird News
Barbie

Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020

by Mandatory Editors

We’re all bored to death by now of quarantine. Some of us have discovered new hobbies. Others are making art. One grandma has created a line of quarantine Barbies and they’re hilarious AF.

Tonya Ruiz, a former model, is the mastermind behind the @grandmagetsreal Instagram account which has gone viral with images of the COVID-19-inspired dolls.

“I had always wanted to make parody Barbies like I had seen on the Ellen show,” she told Delish. “She had funny realistic ones like Distracted Driver Barbie and Hoarder Barbie. When the quarantine started and I saw a couple of funny ‘Pandemic Barbies’—one was drinking wine, another had toilet paper and Clorox—I thought I should make a Realistic Curvy Barbie like me—wearing stretch pants and eating snacks.”

Which Quarantine Barbie can you relate to the most? Stay Home Curvy Barbie Wearing Stretchy Pants Home Salon Edition Zoom Ken Binge Watching Barbie New Hobby Edition What Time Is It? What Day Is It? Quarantine Quarreling Couple – Barbie & Ken HomeSchool Mom Bread Baking Barbie . #barbiegetsreal #grandmagetsreal

Ruiz’s creations feature female dolls like Stay Home Curvy Barbie “Wearing Stretchy Pants,” with chocolate-smeared faces surrounded by junk food, a bottle of Jim Beam, and sanitizing wipes. There’s also Essential Worker Barbie, complete with a face mask and latex gloves, purchasing grocery staples at a cash register.

Pandemic Hero Grocery Worker Includes Doll with Mask & Gloves Cash Register Groceries #BarbieGetsReal #quarantinebarbie #pandemicbarbie #grandmagetsreal

And then there’s the Barbie two-fer that captures 2020 perfectly: My Plans vs. 2020 Barbie. On one side is a slim, perfectly put together doll with her organic food and exercise equipment; on the other side is a slob in a stained T-shirt and quarantine hair eating pizza with ranch dressing.

Which Barbie can you relate to the most? My Plans vs 2020 or Will I Ever Wear Jeans Again? #quarantinebarbie #barbiegetsreal #pandemicbarbie #barbie #mattel #grandmagetsreal

Unfortunately, you can’t buy these dolls but, damn, would they make the perfect presents for all of your quarantine-fatigued friends come Christmas.

