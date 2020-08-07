Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth

Wyoming is getting weird you guys. For years, Wyoming was happy to be the state that most people didn’t even believe existed. They don’t have a major sports team, the film Starship Troopers filmed there because they needed a good replication of a barren wasteland, and the most famous person to come from Wyoming is literally the person writing this article.

Then, Kanye West moved to Cody and the floodgates were opened. He built a mansion and took up residence and that’s when all the weirdos came out. First, there was the guy that used a sword to fight his best friend and now, this.

Local affiliate K2 Radio reports that the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least one incident of a man who trespassed on private property to “engage in sex acts with horses.”

Now, listen. Wyoming has to deal with enough stereotypes. It’s bad enough that people don’t think it’s real, or that they don’t have running water and electricity. It’s a whole ‘nother thing to have to think of a response when people ask “Hmm, Wyoming, huh? Don’t they fuck horses there?”

They don’t. Well, except for this one guy. He definitely did. The sheriff’s office reported that a landowner told them he had installed hidden cameras in his stable because he noticed the locks had been altered. Upon reviewing video of the night before, the property owner allegedly saw a man come into the stable and, we quote, “initiate sexual activities with two different horses, including having sexual intercourse with a mare and digitally penetrating a foal.”

The worst part of this whole case is that banging a horse isn’t technically illegal. We don’t think.

“Wyoming is only one of a handful of states across the country without a bestiality statute on the books. Also, to satisfy the elements of a cruelty to animals charge, it’s our understanding that we would need to prove that the suspect’s actions in this case actually injured the animals,” Jason Mower, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office explained.

We guess this is just one of those instances where, to prove guilt, it really does have to come from the horse’s mouth.

Cover Photo: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

