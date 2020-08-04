24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential

Coronavirus has made all of us think a little harder about our mortality. How can we not, with the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 climbing over 150K? One 24-year-old, however, is taking matters into her own hands and planning for the worst: by writing her will. Why is she planning for her own demise at such a young age? Because she’s a teacher.

“I’m a 24 year old teacher writing my will because it’s ‘highly recommended’ by the US department of education, who is forcing us to go back to school. Let that sink in,” the social media post read.

We feel for you, @EmmaaAdamss14 (that’s Miss Adams, to you, kids). Teachers shouldn’t have to put their lives at risk to do their jobs – or have to sacrifice their livelihoods to stay safe. If only potential could be passed down like family heirlooms in case worse comes to worst.

Cover Photo: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.