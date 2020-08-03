The Pentagon’s UFO Unit Has Discovered ‘Off-World Vehicles Not Made On This Earth’

It’s hard to believe that during a time of national crisis, the White House is concerned with anything other than coronavirus containment. Ah, but look who’s in charge. So maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the Pentagon not only has a UFO unit but is planning to release some of its findings to the public. (These are your tax dollars at work, people.)

This unit supposedly exists to identify technology from other countries that gets mistaken for UFOs. “We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises, and we don’t know what it is, and it isn’t ours,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)Rubio, the acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, to CBS4 in Miami.

But according to the New York Times, in a briefing with the Defense Department, astrophysicist Eric W. Davisone, a consultant for the UFO unit, hinted that among their discoveries were “off-world vehicles not made on this Earth.”

That sure sounds like extraterrestrial transport to us, but OK. Keep lying. It wasn’t that long ago that the Pentagon actually swore it disbanded its UFO unit, when in fact it just changed the name of the program and moved it.

Rubio said he’d prefer if the now-identified objects were from out of this world. “If it’s something from outside this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity.”

Who would you rather be attacked by? Aliens, Russians, or the Chinese? That’s a toughie.

Cover Photo: Aaron Foster (Getty Images)

