Fun / Weird News
Mark Zuckerberg

Celebrity Summer Fail: Mark Zuckerberg Doesn’t Understand How Sunscreen Works (And Twitter Has a Field Day)

by Mandatory Editors

OK, we’ll admit it. Mark Zuckerberg is smarter than us. He’s probably the smartest guy in almost every room he enters. But sometimes smartypants doesn’t know how to do life. The Facebook founder might be an algorithm genius, but if he can’t even figure out how to apply sunscreen, there’s something wrong.

Paparazzi recently caught the 36-year-old social media whiz wearing a ridiculous amount of sunscreen on his face. The billionaire was cruising around a Hawaiian body of water on a $12,000 Efoil electric surfboard, his mug caked with ghost-white goo. His application was so bad it even earned him the nickname “Joker.”

Of course, Twitter had a field day:

While under normal circumstances we might feel envious of a successful dude like Zuckerberg, when we see simple summer fails like this (and the subsequent Twitter burns), we feel so much better.

Cover Photo: MEGA via New York Post

