Celebrity Summer Fail: Mark Zuckerberg Doesn’t Understand How Sunscreen Works (And Twitter Has a Field Day)

OK, we’ll admit it. Mark Zuckerberg is smarter than us. He’s probably the smartest guy in almost every room he enters. But sometimes smartypants doesn’t know how to do life. The Facebook founder might be an algorithm genius, but if he can’t even figure out how to apply sunscreen, there’s something wrong.

Paparazzi recently caught the 36-year-old social media whiz wearing a ridiculous amount of sunscreen on his face. The billionaire was cruising around a Hawaiian body of water on a $12,000 Efoil electric surfboard, his mug caked with ghost-white goo. His application was so bad it even earned him the nickname “Joker.”

Of course, Twitter had a field day:

this photo of mark zuckerberg with way too much sunscreen and a dump truck ass is my new sleep paralysis demon pic.twitter.com/OT42wSN4uu — “rachel” (@rachellobaugh) July 20, 2020

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

Are we sure Mark Zuckerberg isn't just shedding 🦎 it is summer time 🤔🤔??? pic.twitter.com/wfrrRsBQMS — 𝙄𝙢 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 💙 (@Rick76_) July 19, 2020

There's a fresh career just waiting for Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/o56fyyiLCY — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 19, 2020

Mark zuckerberg taking sunscreen application tips from Mrs. Doubtfire pic.twitter.com/lLqVUFsGcZ — A. M. (@usuallyboring) July 20, 2020

While under normal circumstances we might feel envious of a successful dude like Zuckerberg, when we see simple summer fails like this (and the subsequent Twitter burns), we feel so much better.

Cover Photo: MEGA via New York Post

