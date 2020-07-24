Fun / Weird News
pizza

Pizza Power: Restaurant Owner Throws Pie at Machete-Wielding Robber in Self-Defense

by Mandatory Editors

Anything can be a weapon; all that matters is how you wield it. So learned a pizza shop proprietor in Delaware who used a pie to fend off a robber recently.

The cheesy drama unfolded on a Friday night when the owner of Stargate Pizza in Greenwood was closing down. He was approached by a white, male, machete-wielding thief who demanded money. The owner informed the criminal that he didn’t have any money and, without missing a beat, hurled a pizza at him. The suspect fled and the shop owner was unharmed. The Delaware State Police are still investigating the attempted robbery.

What we really want to know is: what kind of pizza was it? Those must’ve been some intimidating toppings if it scared off a guy with a machete. We’re guessing meat-lovers.

Cover Photo: David Woolley (Getty Images)

Mandatory Good News: 10 Stories of Local Restaurants Feeding People for Free

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Mandatory Good News: Bar Owner Donates All the Dollar Bills Stapled to Her Walls to Furloughed Employees

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.