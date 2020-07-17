Meanwhile in Florida…County Commissioner Who Voted Against Masks Admitted to Hospital for COVID-19, Set to Pen Updated Version of ‘Isn’t it Ironic’

It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad. Listen, we’re not here to say “we told you so,” but these stories just keep happening and they are going to continue to happen until someone (say, the leader of our nation, for instance) acknowledges that COVID-19 isn’t something that can just be swept under the rug and ignored until it goes away.

Unfortunately, sometimes it takes extreme circumstances to change people’s minds. In the case of Paul Waldron, the commissioner for St. Johns County in Jacksonville, Florida, it took his own battle with the virus to, perhaps, change his mind on the necessity of wearing a mask in public. Waldron was recently admitted to a local hospital and has tested positive for COVID-19. This came about just a week after Waldron voted against a countywide order that would require all residents to wear face masks in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Waldron’s daughter took to Facebook after he was admitted to the hospital and wrote that he was in the “most critical of conditions,” and that because of “complications from the virus, he went into septic shock and many organs are struggling.”

And, honestly, this sucks. It sucks that this guy is battling for his life. And it sucks that thousands upon thousands of Americans are doing the very same thing, either out of ignorance, pride, or gross neglect from our nation’s supposed leaders. It doesn’t have to be this way. In a perfect world or, like, literally everywhere except America, the leaders in charge would have given good advice, we the people would have listened, and thousands of lives would have been saved. Unfortunately, that is not our reality. Our reality is full of petulant children crying and shouting from the rooftops that they “don’t want to be told what to do.” Fine. Do what you want. You have the “freedom” to do what you please. But, as any child can attest, there are things called “natural consequences.” If you climb a tree despite your parents’ warnings, and then fall from said tree and break your arm, that is a natural consequence. Similarly, if you don’t wear a face mask to protect yourself (and others) from an airborne disease, and then contract that disease, that is also a natural consequence. We feel terribly for Commissioner Waldron and we wish him, and everybody afflicted with COVID-19 a speedy, full recovery.

But like, we did tell you so.

Cover Photo: Peter Willott/The Record

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Zoom Enthusiast Hacks Into Virtual Classroom, Exposes Himself As Both Savant and Pervert For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CamEl Creative (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Spring Break Beach Goers Keen on Being the ‘Florida’ of America’s Downfall During Crisis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: picture alliance (Getty)



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Veteran Pays $40K for Rare Bourbon to Support Struggling Restaurant (Something Good Came From Florida!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buffalo Trace



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Hangs Massive Toilet Paper Roll in Tree to Mock America’s New Obsession For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: WFLA News (Twitter)

6/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)



7/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Two Men Hide Drugs in a Bag Labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested Twice in Two Days for Impersonating an Officer (But Not a Gentleman) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Police Arrest Pastor for Holding Church Services Despite Stay-at-Home Order, God Washes His Hands of Florida For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Hernando County Jail

10/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Posing As Filthy Bunny Delivers Spiked Easter Eggs, Toilet Paper and Nudes For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Fred de Noyelle/Godong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Attacks Boyfriend With Canned Pasta, Must’ve Been Pretty Bad to Sacrifice Part of Her Hoard For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: St. Lucie County Jail

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.