Giant Wave Knocks Newlyweds Into The Ocean, Might Be a Bad Sign For Their Marriage

by Christopher Osburn

Michael Scott said it best when he uttered the phrase, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.” Well, we’re not very superstitious either. But sometimes we see things that make us believe in bad omens. Things like when Friday the 13th lands on the calendar, breaking a mirror, walking under an open ladder, a black cat crossing your path, or being swept into the ocean while you’re posing for photographs on your wedding day.

Many people believe that if it rains on your wedding day it’s bad luck (while others believe the opposite). But, do any of these people have any idea whether or not being swept into the ocean by a giant wave on your wedding day is good luck or bad? We’re willing to bet that’s not a sign of good things to come.

The reason we ask is because this is exactly what happened recently in California. A pair of newlyweds were posing for wedding photographs on some picturesque rocks along the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Laguna Beach, California, when Mother Nature stepped in to remind us that we’re not really in charge. That’s because just as the bride and groom were wide-eyed and smiling at the camera, enjoying the magic of the moment, a giant wave like the hand of Poseidon swept the pair off the rocks and into the bubbling black beneath.

This could have been the end of the story with a potential Darwin Award in order, but a team of lifeguards jumped into the water and saved the waterlogged newlyweds before the briny deep could take its prize.

Lucky for us, it was all caught on camera. Witnesses at the nearby Montage Hotel saw the couple taking photographs and decided to start filming. Maybe they knew the potential of a wave coming or they just enjoy taking videos of random people in wedding regalia. Either way, we’re glad they were there to document the drenched disaster.

