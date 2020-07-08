Fun / Weird News
Crayloa Gets Woke With Multicultural Crayon Colors

by Mandatory Editors

Brands are a little bit slow on the uptake, but when they finally get with the program (or, more likely, realize they’re missing out on a major market share), they adopt whatever the current trend is under the guise of an altruistic act. The latest example of this is Crayola, which has released a new “Colors of the World” line of drawing implements designed to be more inclusive.

It took over eight months, and a collaboration with MOB Beauty CEO Victor Casale, for the company to create dozens of shades, from Very Light Golden to Deepest Almond, meant to represent diverse skin tones.

“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said in a press release. “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

The new shades come in crayon, colored pencil, and marker form, guaranteeing that childhood artwork is about to get a lot more accurate.

So, thanks, Crayola, for finally acknowledging that people come in more than one hue. (Color us unimpressed.) Our only question is: WTF took you so long?

