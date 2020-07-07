Giant Jellyfish Are Here to Ruin Your Beach Day

Coronavirus has already killed most of our summer plans. Music festivals, state fairs, and fireworks displays are not on the agenda this year. The one refuge we had left was the beach. Well, you can count a little surf and turf out, too, thanks to the latest thing that’s trying to harm us – jellyfish.

Yes, a sea creature is out to get us and ruin the one fun summer activity we had left. They’re called Lion’s Mane jellyfish and they’re wreaking havoc on the East Coast, from Massachusetts to Maine. Measuring around 4 feet in diameter with 100-foot tentacles, these underwater beasts are the size of dinner plates (not that we remember what those are; most of our food is consumed from takeout containers these days). The marine animals are apt to sting unsuspecting beachgoers, both in the water and on shore, so authorities are using purple flags to indicate dangerous areas where the jellyfish might be lurking.

While the Lion’s Mane species are not a new phenomenon, per se, they’re appearing later in the season and in larger numbers than previous years, and therefore posing a higher risk to humans. The cause behind their sudden and massive migration? Global warming, of course. So put away your flip-flops, umbrella, and towel. There will be no beach days this year. Is nothing sacred?

Cover Photo: Dan Kitwood / Staff (Getty Images)

