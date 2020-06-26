‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Will Use Blow-Up Dolls For Sex Scenes, Just Like Us In Real Life

If you’re anything like us, you probably didn’t even know that soap operas were still on the air. We were under the impression they went out of fashion with snap bracelets, floppy discs, and disposable cameras. Apparently, in between viewings of The Price Is Right, people are still interested in over-the-top dramatic acting and storylines that involve any number of long-lost siblings and people pretending to be someone they’re not in order to swindle the town’s richest family.

But, like many TV shows, soap operas were on hiatus for the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, according to Bradley Bell, the head writer and executive producer for The Bold and the Beautiful, the soap is coming back and they’re adding a blow-up doll to the cast.

Yes, a blow-up doll. Due to the continued necessity of social distancing, all sex scenes on the long-running soap opera will be done with an actor (or actress) and a blow-up doll stand-in.

“When we were reviewing the scripts we started taking out all the romantic scenes and [the scripts] just fell flat,” he told The New York Post.

After spending hours (minutes) trying to figure out a way to keep the sexiness at the level its viewers deserve, the producers decided to bring out a blow-up doll they previously used as a corpse. And there’s nothing sexier than a corpse, right?

So far, the show only has one blow-up doll — the aforementioned corpse. But Bell says that if fans enjoy the hot-and-heavy sex scenes between a man and a plastic woman, they might consider adding more.

Photo: VikaValter (Getty Images)

