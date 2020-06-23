Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better

In a perfect world, our social media timelines would be devoid of trolling, racism, sexism, bigotry, anything involving Donald Trump, and anything else negative. In its place would be a virtual world of happy people and cute dogs. That’s all we want. It’s all we need. For proof of this, we offer up this photo of a 15-year-old French bulldog doing the splits. That’s it. That’s the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Boyd (@brandonboyd) on Jun 12, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

Cover Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 I Won’t Be Back: Arnold Schwarzenegger Leaves Gym Over No Face Mask Policy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/12 Jesus Christ! Savior Reportedly Cancels Second Coming, Says He’ll Try Again When Everyone Can Hold Hands During Songs Again For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: powerofforever (Getty Images)

4/12 Trump Finally Finds Someone He Agrees With on Twitter: Himself (And Twitter Obviously Overreacts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images)



5/12 After 2 Weeks of Protests, White Man Says He Thinks He’s Starting to Get Rap Music For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

6/12 Officer Karen Has Meltdown Over Wait For McMuffin, Talk About McPrivilege For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter



7/12 Hemingway Lookalike Contest Cancelled, Events Likely Included Heavyweight Drinking and Boxing Your Demons For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Martyn Goodacre (Getty Images)

8/12 Separated Dogs Run Into Each Other on Walk and Hug After Lockdown, More of This Please For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @libpincher (Twitter)



9/12 Report: Foster Girlfriends Just Happy to Help Exes Find Their Forever Home For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Meiko Arquillos (Getty Images)

10/12 Michael Jordan and Crew Catches 442-Pound Marlin, Likely After Hearing ‘Finding Nemo’ Was Bigger Than ‘Space Jam’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Amber Joseph Twitter



11/12 Wisconsin Lawyer Arrested After Spitting in Black Teen’s Face at Protest, Expected to Represent Her Own Shitty Self For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.