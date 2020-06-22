Young People Are Having Less Sex Than Ever (And Coronavirus Isn’t to Blame)

If sex seems like an ancient ritual of a bygone era, well, it might be. A new study that examined the sexual frequency of 4,000 men and 5,000 women found that the percentage of sexually inactive 18- to 24-year-old men is on the rise.

The nitty-gritty stats: the percentage of sexually inactive young men was 30.9 between 2016 and 2018. That’s a substantial increase from the previous measurements between 2000 and 2002, when only 18.9 percent of men in that age group weren’t gettin’ any. Women were also having less sex, albeit in an older age group: 25 to 34 years old.

But don’t go blaming coronavirus for your unintentional celibacy. These stats were gathered before COVID-19 came into our lives and canceled everything good and holy. So what was the cock-blocking culprit? Unemployment. Jobless dudes, part-time toilers, and low-income workers were more likely to be sexually inactive. Students were also seeing less action.

Delayed development was another reason cited for sexlessness, as was the (dun dun dun) internet.

“Put simply, there are now many more choices of things to do in the late evening than there once were and fewer opportunities to initiate sexual activity if both partners are engrossed in social media, electronic gaming or binge-watching,” Jean M. Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University, said about the research.

We don’t know what TV shows the study’s participants were watching, but we guarantee you that even the worst sex is better than whatever is streaming on Netflix right now.

These findings don’t bode well for our sexual futures. If unemployment is indeed the ultimate libido-killer, the current economy isn’t going to help your prospects any.

The takeaway? If you want to bump uglies more often, get a job and keep it. Move out of your parents’ basement. And for god’s sakes, turn off your screens! That bingable series will be much more enjoyable in the afterglow.

Cover Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)



7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)



11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.