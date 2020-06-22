Living / Fun / Sex and Relationships / Weird News
sex

Young People Are Having Less Sex Than Ever (And Coronavirus Isn’t to Blame)

by Mandatory Editors

If sex seems like an ancient ritual of a bygone era, well, it might be. A new study that examined the sexual frequency of 4,000 men and 5,000 women found that the percentage of sexually inactive 18- to 24-year-old men is on the rise.

The nitty-gritty stats: the percentage of sexually inactive young men was 30.9 between 2016 and 2018. That’s a substantial increase from the previous measurements between 2000 and 2002, when only 18.9 percent of men in that age group weren’t gettin’ any. Women were also having less sex, albeit in an older age group: 25 to 34 years old.

But don’t go blaming coronavirus for your unintentional celibacy. These stats were gathered before COVID-19 came into our lives and canceled everything good and holy. So what was the cock-blocking culprit? Unemployment. Jobless dudes, part-time toilers, and low-income workers were more likely to be sexually inactive. Students were also seeing less action.

Delayed development was another reason cited for sexlessness, as was the (dun dun dun) internet.

“Put simply, there are now many more choices of things to do in the late evening than there once were and fewer opportunities to initiate sexual activity if both partners are engrossed in social media, electronic gaming or binge-watching,” Jean M. Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University, said about the research.

We don’t know what TV shows the study’s participants were watching, but we guarantee you that even the worst sex is better than whatever is streaming on Netflix right now.

These findings don’t bode well for our sexual futures. If unemployment is indeed the ultimate libido-killer, the current economy isn’t going to help your prospects any.

The takeaway? If you want to bump uglies more often, get a job and keep it. Move out of your parents’ basement. And for god’s sakes, turn off your screens! That bingable series will be much more enjoyable in the afterglow.

Cover Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.