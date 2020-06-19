Fun / Weird News
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Memorializes Breast Implants With Cleavage Cake

by Mandatory Editors

Cakes are crucial elements of many kinds of milestone events: birthdays, weddings, baptisms, retirements. But one occasion we never thought we’d see a cake for is getting breast implants removed. Well, leave it to Chrissy Teigen, former model and current wife of singer John Legend, to invent a new reason for an edible celebration.

Teigen has been very forthcoming about her desire to get rid of her fake boobs. Last month, she shared her decision to have the implants – which she got in 2006 to boost her modeling career – taken out on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she said. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Teigen got those miraculous bags of fat back this month. Her surgery apparently went well and she returned home – to a hilarious (and delicious looking) cake from her friends. The theme? A boob graveyard.

What a tasty way to bid adieu to unnatural body parts. RIP, implants. Now Teigen can have her cake and eat it, too.

Photos: Chrissy Teigen

Multi-talented: Chrissy Teigen Is Making a Documentary About the Greatest Food of All Time

MORE NEWS:

Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.