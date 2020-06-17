Fun / Weird News
Trump

The Donald Trump Guide to Drinking Water Like a Completely Respectable President

by Mandatory Editors

Listen up! You Twitter-loving snowflakes need to learn some respect. Our president is mocked just too much! One thing that Twitter just loves to do is rip on how Trump drinks his H2O! You need to understand the method behind it. Maybe you will realize that his genius is too far out there for you to even grasp, and there is a meaning behind why it’s OK to be a full-grown man and carefully drink your water like it’s dripping out of a sippy cup. So pull up a chair, we’ve got the hamsters in the wheel here at Mandatory to provide the GIFs while we get you educated on how to drink water like a respectable president!

Cover: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

