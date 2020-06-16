Fun / Funny Photos / Weird News
trump twitter

Trump Finally Finds Someone He Agrees With on Twitter: Himself (And Twitter Obviously Overreacts)

by Mandatory Editors

It’s no secret Donald Trump has the makings of one of history’s greatest sociopaths. Every single day he somehow finds some ingeniously original way to wow people with his tweets, and yesterday was just another layer on his birthday cake of lunacy. After retweeting his own opinion that the “silent majority is stronger than ever,” our fearful president has, at long last, found someone that actually agrees with: himself. Of course, Twitter is ready to go at a moment’s notice with their reactions and overreactions, and we’ve collected some of the best return jokes possible for the occasion. Please enjoy, and, as always, remember to vote this November.

Cover: Chip Somodevilla (Getty)

Trending #PresidentPlump: The Funniest Tweets Following Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Morbidly Obese’ Trump Jab

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitter’s Funniest Reactions to Donald Trump: Bunker Inspector