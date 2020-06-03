TikTok Encourages Painting Nudes Rather Than Sending Them

Video sharing platform TikTok is mostly PG. That hasn’t stopped some users from showing skin and talent by posting painted nudes instead. It’s no surprise given how randy people are on account of the coronavirus lockdown. Unfortunately, the company’s moderators are always trying to block anything too sexy. It’s more than a little ironic. The Chinese company also has mods suppress posts from ugly, poor, or disabled users. It seems the CEOs want you horny, but not too horny, which is a little creepy however you split it.

Clever users can find ways to bend the rules without getting deemed NSFW. One trick is labeling posts as “noods” or “n00ds” instead of nudes. Another workaround involves a little more creativity and paint. Artist Elena Miller, 19, skirt rules by posting colorful painted nudes of herself. She uses her camera’s thermal imaging feature to further obscure the true nature of her art. Of course, Miller also obscures nipples with a tastefully placed arm.



We review this most revealing new TikTok challenge without showing anything too saucy.

Cover photo: metamorworks (Getty Images)

1/9 Getting a little stir crazy. Things maybe opening up in some places, but people are still pretty stir crazy from social distancing. TikTok’s video vignettes are the perfect place to get weird with the world for a few seconds, letting off some of those quarantine jitters.

2/9 TikTok tease. According to sex scientists, some people cope with the stress of lockdown by getting real frisky. Since random hookups and even dating are tricky at the moment, people are seeking other outlets like sexting or posting sexy videos on video sharing platforms.



3/9 Thwarting the mods. For someone seeking to bare their soul and then some with the TikTok community, the mods and automatic algorithms are their major obstacles. It might be a little annoying, but at least it keeps things free of swarming porno bot armies.

4/9 Art is allowed. TikTok’s user agreement does make some exceptions to its "no nudes" policy when it comes to art. While you can’t show nipples or genitalia, the rest of the body is fair game.



5/9 A burgeoning young artist. Elena Miller was bored during the lockdown when she decided to paint a heat map of her body. When asked why by Mel Magazine, she simply said, “Everyone’s looking for stuff to do in quarantine.”

6/9 Quickly attracted followers. TikTok has gotten into trouble in the past for filtering ugly people out, but as a beautiful 19-year-old art influencer, Elena Miller didn’t have to worry about that. When she started posting her work, she quickly started racking up thousands of followers.



7/9 Inspires other to bare it all. Not only did Elena Miller quickly attract thousands of people to her art, she also shared tutorials for others who wanted to colorfully flash TikTok and other social media channels. After all, being nude is more fun with other people.

8/9 All about expressing yourself. For Miller and the many other artists sharing tasteful nudes in a rainbow of styles, it’s all about self-expression. Monochromes, thermals and fractals are styles people are exploring.



9/9 The Earth without art is just "eh." COVID-19 has changed a lot about our lives, but it hasn’t changed the human drive to create and share our creations. Artists like Miller help keep things interesting even when they're mostly stuck indoors.

