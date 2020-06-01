Meanwhile in Florida: Hypocrite Calls Police Over Lack of Social Distancing in Bar After Trying to Kiss Everyone, Apparently Forgot How Alcohol Works

When it comes to social distancing, there are two types of people: those who give a shit about other human beings, and people like this lady. Audra Adams, a resident of Brevard County in Florida (because where else?) was recently arrested on charges of trespassing after warning, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and misuse of a 911 system. That misuse came about during a rather…eventful…night at a local bar, in which Adams called 911 multiple times to complain that people were not social distancing.

The problem is, Adams herself was the biggest offender, as she was attempting to kiss various patrons. After numerous people reported Adams’ harassment to management, the police were called. It’s a surprise that anybody answered, however, because the police were already at the aforementioned bar, talking to Adams. In fact, the last time Adams tried calling 911, she was literally talking to the police already, in person. When confronted about both her misuse of 911 and the sexual assaults, Adams became belligerent (surprise) and was asked to leave the premises (bigger surprise). She refused, then stated that she would “stay in the parking lot all night.”

She didn’t. She went to jail. We admire her for taking a stand against social distancing but, as they say, the path to hell (or jail, in this case) is paved with good intentions.

Cover Photo: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Zoom Enthusiast Hacks Into Virtual Classroom, Exposes Himself As Both Savant and Pervert For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CamEl Creative (Getty Images)

2/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Spring Break Beach Goers Keen on Being the ‘Florida’ of America’s Downfall During Crisis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: picture alliance (Getty)



3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Judge Orders Attorneys to Wear Clothes During Zoom Court Hearings, Despite Objections For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: lolostock (Getty Images)

4/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Veteran Pays $40K for Rare Bourbon to Support Struggling Restaurant (Something Good Came From Florida!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buffalo Trace



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Hangs Massive Toilet Paper Roll in Tree to Mock America’s New Obsession For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: WFLA News (Twitter)

6/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Monkeys Have Their Own Virus to Contend With, Incidentally They Know More About It Than Mike Pence Does For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)



7/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Two Men Hide Drugs in a Bag Labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested Twice in Two Days for Impersonating an Officer (But Not a Gentleman) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Police Arrest Pastor for Holding Church Services Despite Stay-at-Home Order, God Washes His Hands of Florida For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Hernando County Jail

10/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Posing As Filthy Bunny Delivers Spiked Easter Eggs, Toilet Paper and Nudes For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Fred de Noyelle/Godong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Attacks Boyfriend With Canned Pasta, Must’ve Been Pretty Bad to Sacrifice Part of Her Hoard For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: St. Lucie County Jail

12/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Helpful Criminals Assist Police with Their Own Arrest For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.