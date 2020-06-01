Fun / Weird News
Young Boy Cries After Getting McDonald’s for First Time Since Lockdown, His Colon Confirms That’s the Appropriate Response

by Nick Perkins

If this worldwide lockdown has taught us anything, it’s that we should not take life’s simple pleasures for granted ever again. Whether it’s toilet paper, genuine human interaction, or even our favorite fast foods, hopefully, we have learned to appreciate the little things in life. If anybody knows about the simple joy that fast food can deliver, it’s a young boy from Singapore who recently burst into tears of joy when he was presented with his favorite meal from McDonald’s, which had previously been closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Upon being presented with the food, Adam Bin Mohammad at first thought his mom was playing a mean prank on him. Very quickly he realized, however, that his mom was not pranking him. In fact, his mom was the best mom ever! When he realized what he was seeing, he immediately burst into tears of gratitude and desire. Adam is autistic, so he feels things more intensely and differently than others do, but we’ll be honest: if we were presented with our favorite meal after months of not getting it, we’d probably cry, too. This video warms our soul and does good things to our hearts. We can’t say it will do the same to young Adam’s, though. Or his stomach. Or his colon. It is McDonald’s, after all.

Cover Photo: Newsflash/watiwan.mayaadam

