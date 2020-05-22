Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: Quarantine Week 10 Edition
If not for the chicken scratches on our bedroom walls, how else would we know it's time for this week's funniest tweets? To commemorate another one in the can (and surviving the endless coronavirus isolation), we've got another funny collection for you.
If there is a scandal involving Christina Applegate, what would they call it?
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 22, 2020
I have completely lost my ability to tell time. I just calculated how long ago something happened by how many times I’ve cut my toe nails.
— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) May 22, 2020
Gather ye moustaches while ye may. pic.twitter.com/8ddLyW9aLx
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) May 22, 2020
The Beagles https://t.co/Rn7IRu1eIY
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 22, 2020
[my first day as arson investigator]
detective: *looking at burned down house* what do you think it was
me: a fire, jesus christ keep up
— hype (discount the devil) (@TheHyyyype) May 22, 2020
it’s not done but they having the time of they lives https://t.co/hl5lrg5TSM pic.twitter.com/F8TUnlvJFp
— k (@HUNNITBANDBRIA) May 21, 2020
8 million Americans missed rent in May. https://t.co/uEdGwrlhcV
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 22, 2020
so my dog jumped out of my window today… pic.twitter.com/6WezZlxuON
— haylie (@hayliediazz) May 21, 2020
we are now drive thru only
— Disneyland (@Disneyland2go) May 22, 2020
THERE ARE LITERALLY NO OTHER KINDS OF MASKS BESIDES FACE MASKS JUST CALL THEM MASKS
— FRO VO (@fro_vo) May 22, 2020
no i’m pretty sure it was something else pic.twitter.com/UtlCpkXmos
— paige (@PaigerU_) May 20, 2020
I'm trying to focus on the positives: they chose a satisfactory pic of me for this announcement 🙂 https://t.co/FkCmaLkvX8
— dax shepard (@daxshepard) May 22, 2020
Thank god for nighttime when you can stop feeling bad about not doing things and pretend that tomorrow you will do things
— Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) May 22, 2020
This is a beautiful tribute to Fred Willard. https://t.co/7EosgjSpr4
— Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) May 21, 2020
