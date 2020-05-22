Trump’s Space Force Takes Next Step with New Ads Now That Earth Is Plenty Screwed

We laughed when he announced it. We laughed harder when we saw the logo, which he absolutely stole from Star Trek. But, in the words of Arthur Fleck, “Who’s laughing now?”

The Space Force has released its first ad, which we thought might be an SNL skit, but this borderline recruitment ad has us laughing a bit less. Next, he’s going to tell us that our application to be a part-time Ghostbuster has been approved (your trap and jumpsuit will arrive in 3-5 business days).

“Some people look to the stars and ask, “What if?’” the narrator says. “Our job is to have an answer.” Our answer, Mr. President, is simply this: Exactly how much hydroxychloroquine have you been taking?

We’re pretty sure they stole this monologue from one of the Avengers movies. And listen, we think Donald Trump is as big of a doofus as the next guy, but we’ll admit that joining the Space Force is an excellent example of social distancing.

