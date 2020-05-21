Fun / Culture / Sports / Weird News
South Korean Soccer Team Apologizes For Packing Stands With Sex Dolls, Constant Excitement Was Dead Giveaway

by Christopher Osburn

It’s no secret that sports, from youth leagues to professionals, have been put in a holding pattern for the last few months. Major League Baseball seems to have a plan to start their abbreviated season in July. The NBA, NHL, and MLS shut down in March with few clues as to when and if they’ll restart this year. But, one country has begun to play sports again. South Korea has restarted its baseball and soccer leagues. But, just like when U.S. sports leagues restart, there will be one important aspect missing: fans in the stands. But, one league’s choice of replacement fans caused the need to apologize on social media.

Since nobody wants to watch games on TV with empty stands, teams in South Korea came up with a compromise: they’d put dummies and cardboard cutouts in the stands. Plus, advertisers would be happy because the faux fans would be holding advertisements. Everything was going well until some people watching the telecast of a soccer game noticed something was a little off with the stand-ins: they looked an awful lot like sex dolls.

Yes, that’s right, sex dolls. FC Seoul soccer club had to apologize on Instagram because fans watching a recent match noticed that some of the mannequins in attendance were actually sex dolls; some were evening holding advertisements for adult websites.

Still, in the apology, the team claimed that it was all just a “misunderstanding” with the company providing the dolls. “Our intention was to do something light-hearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again,” the post stated in Korean.

No word yet on what they plan to do with a stadium full of sex dolls. But, there are probably a lot of lonely men stuck in quarantine who would be happy to take them off their hands.

Photo: Ryu Young-suk/Yonhap via AP

