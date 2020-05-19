Coronavirus Has Deeply Impacted Your Porn Life, Hard-to-Swallow Study Says

Porn and pandemics go together like your hand and your manhood. Who knew? We didn’t, but we do now thanks to a new study from Bad Girls Bible. Over 1,000 people who watch porn were surveyed about their use during coronavirus quarantine and the results are rather revealing.

Most notably, porn consumption since March 2020 has increased by 34 percent. Breaking it down by age, there was a 36 percent increase in porn consumption among millennial viewers, a bigger increase than Gen Xers (26 percent) and Boomers (24 percent). Men are still watching at higher rates than women, but the stats aren’t far apart. Thirty-five percent of men and 31 percent of women have increased their porn consumption while sheltering in place.

Not only has viewing increased, the kinds of porn people are gravitating towards is changing, too. Twenty-nine percent of people reported having watched a new kind of porn since March. (Hey – we’re bored AF!) What they didn’t ask is how many have been watching coronavirus-inspired porn, the newest porn genre to emerge this year.

Even couples are indulging in this guilty pleasure. Since March, 9 percent of people in a relationship copped to watching porn with their significant other for the first time. (It appears coronavirus is making us bolder.) Those most likely to partake together? Couples staying together because of COVID-19 (41 percent). Couples living separately are close behind (39 percent), with singles (33 percent) and couples cohabitating pre-coronavirus (29 percent) bringing up the rear. (Ahem.)

So what have we learned? Porn is one of the many pastimes Americans are using to get through the monotony of quarantine. And who can blame us? Something about this pandemic makes us insatiably horny. We have to expend that energy somehow.

