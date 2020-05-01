Britney Spears’ Workout So Hot, She Burned Down Her Gym

Britney Spears is too hot to handle. Yes, the pop star brings pure fire wherever she goes…or maybe that’s just to her home gym. You be the judge.

The “Oops…I Did It Again” singer recently posted a video to Instagram explaining that she burned down her home gym. Appearing in a black sports bra and some itty-bitty blue exercise shorts, the heavily eye-lined Spears admitted that she hadn’t been in her at-home workout space for almost six months because of a fire. “I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another,” she explained.

Cover Photo: Britney Spears (Instagram)

“It was an accident…but yes…I burnt it down,” she elaborated in the caption. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames. BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.”

Though Spears is now left with “only” two pieces of equipment and a one-sided mirror gym (“lol”), she proceeded to take viewers through her workout, which consisted of a series of arm exercises and squats with hand weights, some unconventional yoga poses, and side planks. The routine didn’t look strenuous enough for spontaneous combustion, but the 38-year-old is definitely still packing heat.

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference For more news, click here. Photo: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

2/12 Doing Their Part: 6 Organizations Helping Those in Need During the Coronavirus Outbreak For more news, click here. Photo: Sladic (Getty Images)

3/12 The Repopularizing of the Drive-In Theater Marks a Return to Simpler Times For more news, click here. Photo: J. R. Eyerman (Getty Images)

4/12 We Needed This: You Can Now Order Girl Scout Cookies Online For more news, click here. Photo: MarkCoffeyPhoto (Getty Images)



5/12 8 Inspirational Stories of Communities Coming Together During the Pandemic For more news, click here. Photo: Justin Paget (Getty Images)

6/12 Inspire: John Krasinski Makes ‘Some’ Things Better With ‘Some Good News,’ Celebrating 15 Years of ‘The Office’ For more news, click here. Photo: YouTube

7/12 Soul Food: Cambridge, Massachusetts Mayor Pays Local Restaurants to Feed the Homeless For more news, click here. Photo: kuarmungadd (Getty Images)

8/12 Hilariously Creative Bakers Want You to Have Your Toilet Paper and Eat It, Too For more news, click here. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / Contributor (Getty Images)



9/12 New Yorkers Throwing ‘Corona Potlucks,’ Going to Need All the Luck They Can Get For more news, click here. Photo: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

10/12 Heroic Dog Delivers Curbside Wine During Coronavirus Lockdown For more news, click here. Photo: Vincent Scherer (Getty Images)

11/12 Sheriff Capitalizes on Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Popularity to Reopen Cold Case For more news, click here. Photo: Netflix

12/12 Tipping Point: Fireball Just Opened The World’s Biggest (Metaphorical) Tip Jar for Unemployed Food and Beverage Service Workers For more news, click here. Photo: artisteer (Getty Images)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.