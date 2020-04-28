Kim Jong-un Reportedly So Alive He’ll Be Starring in a Reboot of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’

Rumors have been swirling that Kim Jong-un is either unwell – or dead. (We’ve known for a while that’s he’s sick in the head, but that’s not in dispute.) The authoritarian leader of North Korea skipped out on his grandfather’s birthday celebration on April 15, an event he hasn’t missed since he took power in 2011. One Seoul-based website claimed the 36-year-old man-baby was recovering from heart surgery. Fox News suggested he was injured during missile testing (which would serve him right; Jong-un has a major hard-on for explosives).

Over the weekend, #KimJongUnDead was trending on Twitter, with users wondering if it’s too soon to unleash memes about the reviled dictator. On Monday, a state-run newspaper reported that the tyrant sent a thank-you letter (because that sounds so in character) to resort builders dated on April 27 as proof that he is alive.

But chances are the heavy smoker, drinker, and fair-weather friend of President Donald Trump is moribund, if he hasn’t kicked the bucket already. The 300-pound despot suffers from cardiac problems and given that his father and grandfather both died from heart attacks, we wouldn’t be surprised if he inherited the same cause of death.

Haters and fans alike are eager to see how this story unfolds, given that North Korea is one of the most secretive societies in the world and definitely isn’t beneath propping up their beloved autocrat a la Weekend at Bernie’s just to keep their repressed citizens in line while figuring out who Jong-un’s successor might be.

A picture’s worth a thousand words: America Distracts Itself From the Kim Jong-un Chaos By Photoshopping the Hell Out of His Missile Test Picture

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Study Finds Dads Hide From Family in Bathroom, IBS Now as Popular of an Excuse as Glaucoma Is For Stoners For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anthony Redpath (Getty Images)

2/12 Woman’s Butthole Is a Business Page, But Facebook Is the Real A-Hole For Not Taking It Down For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Buzzfeed

3/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Wakes Up to Burglar Sucking His Toes, Don't Act Surprised For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: efenzi (Getty Images)

4/12 Man Asks Judge to Approve ‘Trial by Combat’ With Ex-Wife, Potential Reality Show ‘Marital Gladiators’ on the Table For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: elementals (Getty Images)



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested For Hanging From Traffic Lights and Pooping on Cars, Stuck the Landing For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Huzler.com

6/12 Gene-Edited Baby Born in China, Vows World Domination Before Gender Reveal Party For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: John M Lund Photography Inc (Getty Images)

7/12 Kentucky School Expels Girl Over Rainbow Birthday Cake and Matching Sweater, Then Gets Sued For Being Enormous Prick For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kimberly Alford (Facebook)

8/12 Minnie Mouse Lands First Punch in Vegas Disney Brawl, Bet You Didn’t See Her Comin’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Matthew Sperzel Contributor



9/12 Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sells Out, People Really Excited About Their Home Smelling Like They Just Had Sex For Once For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Rachel Murray Stringer (Getty Images)

10/12 Disservice Animal: Cleverly Disturbed Man Registers Beer as Emotional Support Pet For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Space_Cat (Getty Images)

11/12 Police Officer Fired For Giving Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins Job Back, Maintains Sh!t-Eating Grin For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Independent

12/12 Anti-Vaxxer Charged After Throwing Menstrual Blood in Court, Perfect Example For Why You Should Vaccinate Your Kids For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sacramento County Sherrif’s Office

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.