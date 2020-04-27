Las Vegas Mayor Offers Her City as Tribute to COVID-19

In trying times like these, it’s important to know whether or not our supposed “leaders” really have our best interests at heart. Spoiler alert: most of them do not. Not every leader can be like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, but at least we can take solace in the fact that, likewise, not every leader is like Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, either. (Thank fucking God.)

Recently, Goodman appeared on CNN with Anderson Cooper and proceeded to give an interview that, in real time, lasted about 30 minutes. But for viewers and, presumably, Cooper himself, the interview simultaneously went on for way too long and not long enough.

Among other notable quotes that President Trump himself would be envious of, Mayor Goodman seemingly volunteered her city as a tribute to see if the coronavirus really does kill people. (Hint: it does, but let’s see what she said anyway.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Excuse me,” Mayor Goodman bellowed. “What I said was, I offered to be a controlled group and what I was told by our state is, you can’t do that because people all from all parts of southern Nevada come in to work in the city. And I said, ‘Oh, that’s too bad because when you have a disease you have a placebo that gets the water and the sugar and those that actually get the shot.’ We would love to be that placebo side so you have something to measure against.”

So, essentially, she’s offering her city to “the greater good” (or whatever) to see what would happen. When Cooper tried to tell her about the research that Chinese scientists discovered, proving that the virus spreads in confined spaces, Mayor Goodman simply remarked that “this isn’t China, this is Las Vegas,” which is the mayoral equivalent of punching a girl in the face at a bar, taking a shot and then screaming “Vegas, bitch!” to nobody in particular.

Cooper, to his credit, tried to remain as professional and objective as he could, but even he had to shake his head, roll his eyes and tell her that she is “really ignorant.” No, not everybody gets to have Andrew Cuomo as their leader. But at least we don’t live in Las Vegas.

Cover Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

