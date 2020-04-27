Mom Shocked to Discover Advertisement Claiming Her Family Was Dead from COVID-19, Spoiler Alert: They Weren’t

It’s safe to say that the world is collectively more paranoid now than it has been since at least the ‘50s. But it’s not threats of nuclear war we’re afraid of — it’s each other. COVID-19 has millions of Americans fearing for their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Obviously, mainstream media, as well as social media, isn’t doing much to quell those fears but, sometimes, it’s almost as if they are actively trying to give Americans a collective heart attack.

Such was the case for a mom named Sara Ancich, who was shocked to discover that a photo of her family had been used for an advertisement on Facebook that claimed said family was killed by the coronavirus. Obviously, Sara knew that neither she, nor her family, were actually dead. But she was still inundated with calls from well-meaning friends and family who were concerned about the family’s well-being.

Evidently, a company that makes face masks perused various message boards like Pinterest, searching for family photos. When they found one they liked, they decided to use it in a video and claimed that said family had been killed by COVID-19, leaving just one surviving family member — a teenage boy. The ad was featured on Facebook because Facebook is evil, and that is where Ancich saw it. She tried contacting the company, as well as Facebook, with the hope of removing the ad, but her calls were unreturned. Facebook would eventually pull the ad after a few media sites reported the story — because Facebook waits until their public image hurts before they actually do anything somewhat noble. Still, it had to be a relief to Ancich and her family who, we repeat, were very much alive.

Cover Photo: Chard Photo/KCAL/KCBS/CNN

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Instagram Influencer Finally Fails to Convince People They’re Enjoying Their Travels For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Igor Ustynskyy (Getty Images)

2/12 New Yorkers Throwing ‘Corona Potlucks,’ Going to Need All the Luck They Can Get For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: bernardbodo (Getty Images)

3/12 High-Speed Chase Ends with Dog Getting Pulled Over, Owner Says He Was ‘Teaching it to Drive’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jessica Lipki (Getty Images)

4/12 Idiots in Kentucky Host Coronavirus Party, Now One of Them Has Coronavirus For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flashpop (Getty Images)



5/12 People Want Answers, Trump Gives Them the MyPillow Guy, Who Tells Us to Pray Better For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: AFP Contributor / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/12 Woman Arrested for Stealing Car, Claims She’s Beyoncé, Wouldn’t Have Happened ‘If I Was A Boy’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jeremy Woodhouse (Getty Images)

7/12 Harvey Weinstein Contracts COVID-19 in Prison, Couldn’t Have Happened to a Nicer Guy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Johannes Eisele (Getty Images)

8/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Man Arrested Twice in Two Days for Impersonating an Officer (But Not a Gentleman) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office



9/12 John Kerry Says GOP Rep. Thomas Massie has ‘Tested Positive for Being an A**hole,’ Wins Tweet of the Year in March For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

10/12 Going the Social Distance: Armed Vigilantes Block Neighbor’s Driveway to Keep Him Quarantined For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Charlie Schuck (Getty Images)

11/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Police Arrest Pastor for Holding Church Services Despite Stay-at-Home Order, God Washes His Hands of Florida For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Hernando County Jail

12/12 Boss Working From Home Gives New Meaning to the Term ‘Couch Potato’ During Video Conference For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Lizet Ocamp Twitter

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.