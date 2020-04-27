Mom Discovers List of Sex Positions in 5-Year-Old’s ‘Frozen 2’ Diary, Child Pleads Innocence Because She Can’t Read or Write

It’s a given that when one goes thrift shopping, some of the items that get purchased have probably been used before. Clothes have been worn, books have been read and, sometimes, journals have been written in. That’s sort of something you expect when perusing the aisles of your local Goodwill. What is not expected is to run into that same issue when shopping at a K-Mart. What’s even more unexpected is purchasing a Frozen 2 diary for your 5-year-old daughter and discovering that it’s full of lists of various sex toys and techniques.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to an Australian woman named Toni Alamos, who purchased the seemingly innocuous journal for her daughter Millie’s fifth birthday. Upon further inspection, Alamos realized that it was not Anna’s angst, nor Elsa’s self-loathing, that adorned the pages of this nefarious notebook; it was a complete guide to various sexual positions, as well as toys, such as anal beads, butt plugs and Ben Wah Balls (whatever the fuck those are).

These weren’t handwritten notes, either. They were typed up and in alphabetical order. To say the mom was shocked would be an understatement. Luckily, her child hadn’t yet learned to spell words like “double dong” and “furry plug,” literally saving her thousands of dollars in therapy during her later years. K-Mart, for its part, stated that it was “so very sorry — and extremely embarrassed — to hear about a customer’s recent experience with our Frozen 2 Diary Make Over Set. We do hope this is an isolated incident but have decided to withdraw this item from sale just to be sure.”

This never would have happened at Target.

Photo Credit: Daily Mirror

