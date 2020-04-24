Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity

Just when you thought the leader of the free world couldn’t get any dumber, he does. In a press briefing on Thursday evening, President Trump suggested that the next breakthrough in coronavirus treatment just might be the injection of disinfectants, like Lysol or Clorox.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that,” he said.

Um…OK…Lysol promptly issued a statement advising consumers to not ingest its products. (Doing so could kill you faster than COVID-19.)

Today, the president tried to walk back his remarks by saying they were “sarcastic” and directed at reporters, though we question if he understands the English language – or body language for that matter, as he was looking at Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, and Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security science official, when he made the comments. Nothing about his tone or the context of the remarks sounded like a joke.

Whatever Trump’s intentions, two things are clear: he is exactly the wrong person to be informing the nation on anything coronavirus-related and his future career in stand-up comedy is dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Americans are laughing their asses off – at Trump, not with him. Here’s a sampling of social media gone wild over this disinfectant idea.

Thank you Mr President for coming up with the cure. You’re a stable genius. God loves you. Signed: A Bunch of Dead People. #TrumpDisinfectant pic.twitter.com/ZEBllwzXPt — Gaslit (@KMajoney) April 24, 2020

When you realize Lysol’s parent company, Reckitt Benckiser, is acting as the voice of reason…#TrumpDisinfectant pic.twitter.com/OoJswanIBc — Harley Paul (@RUchipped) April 24, 2020

This was the first thing to make me LOL today. #TrumpDisinfectant pic.twitter.com/M5apizgG44 — Charles Sanchez (@FabulousSanchez) April 24, 2020

When you take a #TrumpDisinfectant then you inject yourself with #Hydrochloquine before drying yourself with UV light pic.twitter.com/24Y7iHDxQ1 — QuoProQuid Ob (@olungamathews) April 24, 2020

After a hard day protesting against the covid hoax why don’t you have nice drink to wash down all that paranoia. #TrumpDisinfectant pic.twitter.com/zxssGR1dv6 — Pablo72 (@redsaint72) April 24, 2020

Lysol Juul coming soon! pic.twitter.com/liYZr1DRVB — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) April 24, 2020

