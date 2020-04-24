Fun / Weird News
Trump disinfectant coronavirus treatment

Trump Touts Disinfectant as Coronavirus Treatment, No Cure Yet For His Stupidity

by Mandatory Editors

Just when you thought the leader of the free world couldn’t get any dumber, he does. In a press briefing on Thursday evening, President Trump suggested that the next breakthrough in coronavirus treatment just might be the injection of disinfectants, like Lysol or Clorox.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that,” he said.

Um…OK…Lysol promptly issued a statement advising consumers to not ingest its products. (Doing so could kill you faster than COVID-19.)

Today, the president tried to walk back his remarks by saying they were “sarcastic” and directed at reporters, though we question if he understands the English language – or body language for that matter, as he was looking at Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator, and Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security science official, when he made the comments. Nothing about his tone or the context of the remarks sounded like a joke.

Whatever Trump’s intentions, two things are clear: he is exactly the wrong person to be informing the nation on anything coronavirus-related and his future career in stand-up comedy is dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Americans are laughing their asses off – at Trump, not with him. Here’s a sampling of social media gone wild over this disinfectant idea.

Cover Photo: JackF (Getty Images)

Steer clear: 10 Kinds of Shoppers You’ll Encounter (And Who Will Annoy the Hell Out of You) During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Not-so-secret: 10 Ways to Tell One of Your Friends Has Coronavirus (But Isn’t Telling You)

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.