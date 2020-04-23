10 Ridiculous Coronavirus Myths, Busted

Similar to when we head into the kitchen to make some popcorn in between episodes of The Office on Netflix, contemporary life seems to be paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re all sitting in our homes, waiting for life to go back to normal. Sadly, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen any time soon. Plus, when the self-isolation rules begin to loosen, it’s not like our lives will even look anything like they did before the outbreak. While we’re waiting, the best thing we can do is to stay informed and not believe all of the nonsense on the internet (this site exempted, of course). That’s why we decided to debunk some of the widely circulated internet myths surrounding coronavirus.

Photo: filadendron (Getty Images)

1/10 COVID-19 is just a bad flu. If by "bad flu," you mean a virus that has the potential to destroy your lungs and kill a seemingly healthy person, yeah. Otherwise, many of the symptoms are just like the flu. Aches, fevers, and coughs are all a part of the overall sickness.

2/10 All you need to stay safe is wear a bandana. Wearing a bandana like an old-timey cowboy is better than nothing, but it won’t keep you completely safe from the virus. Surgical masks and thick, tightly-woven cotton-based masks work fine. If you want to go more heavy duty for peace of mind, go ahead.

3/10 Drinking alcohol kills the virus. Sure, you enjoy tipping back a few wobbly pops or a high-proof bourbon. Obviously, by now we know that alcohol (with at least 60 percent ABV) can be used to disinfect your skin. Sadly, it can’t stop the virus when ingested and won’t disinfect your mouth.

4/10 You can get the virus from eating Chinese food. We all know the virus began in Wuhan, China, but this doesn’t mean that you should make the horrible choice and blame your local Chinese restaurant. Those making your lo mein and egg rolls are just as likely to have COVD-19 as you are and they need your business more than ever.



5/10 You only need to wear a mask if you're sick. Depending on where you live, you now have to wear a mask to go anywhere you can’t use social distancing. But, if you spend a lot of time in grocery stores and out and about, you definitely need to wear a mask whether or not you’re sick. That is, unless for some idiotic reason you’re trying to get sick.

6/10 Gargling bleach kills the virus. We don’t even need to tell you how dumb this sounds. It’s safe to say that you should literally never put bleach in your mouth, let alone gargle it like it's mouthwash. It’s a corrosive chemical that can cause serious damage to your mouth and throat and potentially kill you.

7/10 Drinking alcohol increases your immunity and resistance to coronavirus. Who knows where this myth started (probably someone who really wanted a reason to get their booze on). In fact, not only does drinking not help boost your immune system, drinking too much actually hinders your immune system and makes you more likely to get coronavirus.

8/10 Only elderly people get the virus. By now, you’ve seen the stats and you’re aware this statement is just silly. Sure, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are more likely to die from the virus, but literally everyone has the potential to get it. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and take the proper precautions because you’re not Superman.



9/10 Coronavirus was man-made. Maybe because we’ve spent years watching movies like 12 Monkeys and Outbreak, we just assume that any virus we weren’t previously aware of was made in a laboratory. So far, there’s really no evidence suggesting that this is actually true. The most likely origin of coronavirus is the wet market in Wuhan, China.

10/10 Summer temperatures will kill the virus. You probably think that the coming summer will stop the virus and allow you to spend your days frolicking at the beach. While warmer temperatures slow the spread, even if it’s 90 degrees every day, it won’t stop it entirely. You can still have fun this summer as long as you take proper precautions.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at Who.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.

